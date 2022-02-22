Left Menu

Russia tells U.N. it won't allow 'bloodbath' in Ukraine's Donbass

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 09:03 IST
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday that Eastern Ukraine had been on the brink of a new "Ukrainian military adventure" that Russia could not allow, and vowed it would not let a 'new bloodbath' happen in the region.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, the Russian ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, also warned Western powers to 'think twice' and not worsen the situation in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

