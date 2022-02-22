Slovakia sees rise in propaganda, disinformation from Russia, president says
Slovakia has seen a rise in propaganda and disinformation from Russia, President Zuzana Caputova said on Tuesday.
"We see, also in Slovakia, a significant growth in hybrid activities by Russia, spreading of disinformation and propaganda," she said after a meeting of the state's security council held to discuss the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
