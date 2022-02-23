Left Menu

Burkina Faso considering 30-month transition following coup, says presidency source

The mooted two-and-a-half year transition echoed the junta's guideline that said it needed around two years to stabilise the country and organise elections, said the source, who asked to remain anonymous as he was not authorised to speak publicly. Damiba received the report from the commission and thanked the members for respecting the time frame, but did not divulge the contents during a short ceremony.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:03 IST
Burkina Faso considering 30-month transition following coup, says presidency source

Burkina Faso is considering a 30-month transitional period to elections following a military coup in January, a source at the presidency said on Wednesday after a commission tasked with making proposals handed its report to the ruling junta.

Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, who ousted President Roch Marc Kabore on Jan. 24, appointed the commission two weeks ago to propose a draft charter and roadmap for the transitional period. The mooted two-and-a-half year transition echoed the junta's guideline that said it needed around two years to stabilise the country and organise elections, said the source, who asked to remain anonymous as he was not authorised to speak publicly.

Damiba received the report from the commission and thanked the members for respecting the time frame, but did not divulge the contents during a short ceremony. The commission also proposed a transitional government in the West African country of up to 20 ministers, and a transitional legislative body of 51 members, added the source, who has seen the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022