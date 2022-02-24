Left Menu

White House sees no specific cyber threat in light of Ukraine crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022
The White House on Wednesday said it saw no immediate, specific threat of cyber attacks directed at the United States in light of the crisis with Russia over Ukraine.

The websites of Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service went down on Wednesday in what the government said was the start of another massive denial of service attack.

But White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said there was "still no immediate, specific threat" with regard to potential cyber attacks on the United States.

