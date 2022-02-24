Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:31 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia with Belarusian support at around 5 a.m. local time on Thursday, and an attack is also being launched from annexed Crimea, Ukraine's border guard service said.
It said that attacks against border guard units and check points were under way using artillery, other military hardware and small arms in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views; Tennis-Tearful Del Potro loses on comeback as retirement looms and more
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views; Islamic State likely to pick battle-hardened Iraqi as next leader - officials, analysts and more
Top U.S. general speaks with Belarusian counterpart amid Russia drills
Sports News Roundup: Premier League to remove many COVID-19 emergency measures; Fate of Belarusian skier banned over political views in hands of ski body, IOC says and more
More than 30 Russian ships start drills near Crimea - RIA