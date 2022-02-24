Russian opposition activist calls for anti-war protests on Thursday
A Russian opposition activist called for anti-war protests in Russian cities on Thursday evening after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine. "We will be cleaning up this mess for years to come. But our children and grandchildren," Marina Litvinovich, the Moscow-based activist, wrote on Facebook. "All we see is the agony of a dying man. Alas, Russia is in agony."
