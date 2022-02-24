Lithuania's top grocery chain to remove Russian, Belarus goods

Lithuania's largest grocery retailer Maxima said on Thursday it would remove goods of Russian and Belarus origin from its shelves, and would stop buying goods from these countries, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We took this decision after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, including from Belarus territory," Maxima spokesperson Ernesta Dapkiene told Reuters.

Goods from Russia and Belarus, mostly alcoholic drinks, accounted for just 1.3% of Maxima's sales.

