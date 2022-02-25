Brazil's Bolsonaro disauthorizes vice president who condemned Russian invasion of Ukraine
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro disauthorized his Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Thursday for saying that Brazil opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Mourao earlier on Thursday condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His comments went well beyond a statement by Brazil's Foreign Ministry expressing concern about Russia's military operations and urging a diplomatic solution.
Bolsonaro, speaking on a webcast to his supporters, said only he the president could speak about the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, and it was not Mourao's business.
