Mumbai: Woman held with 2 associates for attempting to kill husband
A woman and two men have been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill her husband in Andheri, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.
On February 19, Viren Shah (38) was attacked by two people with sharp weapons near Andheri railway station, he said.
''The attackers fled on a motorcycle while Shah was hospitalised. As part of the probe, we checked CCTV footage and call details of Shah and his wife. We later held attackers Abhishek Barot (25) and Vipul Pravinbhai Patel (35) from Surat in Gujarat,'' he said. ''Shah's wife was having an affair with Vipul Patel. So the two hatched a plan to kill Shah,'' he said.
