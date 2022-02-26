U.S. restricts visa issuance for Somali officials accused of undermining democracy

The United States on Friday barred Somali officials and other individuals from traveling to the United States, accusing them of "undermining the democratic process" in Somalia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States imposed the visa ban after Somalia announced that parliamentary elections scheduled for Friday had been pushed back to March 15.

