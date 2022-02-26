Left Menu

U.S. restricts visa issuance for Somali officials accused of undermining democracy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 08:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Friday barred Somali officials and other individuals from traveling to the United States, accusing them of "undermining the democratic process" in Somalia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States imposed the visa ban after Somalia announced that parliamentary elections scheduled for Friday had been pushed back to March 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

