Fighting under way near Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odessa - Ukrainian official

Fighting was under way on Saturday near the southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's office said.

"Heavy fighting is taking place near Mariupol," Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser, told a briefing. "But there is no chance that Mariupol will surrender or be captured."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)