Turkey has not notified Russia of straits closure -Ifax
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier that Turkey had made such a move. Turkey, which controls the straits that link the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, has not publicly announced any ban on Russian warships using them. On Friday, its foreign minister said Ankara could not bar warships returning to a home base in the Black Sea from passing through the straits.
