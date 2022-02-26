Events like Ice wall climbing can help Ladakh to become winter destination for tourists: LG

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Saturday attended the opening ceremony of the Ice Wall Climbing Competition and said events like this along with snow and ice sculpture can help the union territory to become a winter destination for tourists. Thirteen teams are taking part in the lead and speed events during the competition which is being organised by North-West Frontier ITBP Leh in collaboration with Ladakh Mountaineering Guide Association (LMGA) at Ganglas.

Congratulating Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and LGMA for taking the initiative and for organising the event in an organised manner, Mathur stressed the need for a collective effort from all organisations, including armed forces and civilians, to organise this event at a grander scale.

"It is a matter of pride that around 106 participants are taking part in this ice wall climbing competition," he said, expressing hope to see international participants taking part in the event and also participants from Ladakh at the winter Olympics. The Lt Governor said the ice wall climbing and ice and snow sculpting could become major events to attract tourists in winters.

"Events such as skiing, ropeway, snow sculpture, walking and marathon on ice have the potential to make Ladakh a top winter destination for tourists," he said. He said the adventure activities taken up by Ladakh Police and ITBP such as Chadar trek and rafting will strengthen their capacities to serve the people of Ladakh and help tourists. Earlier, Inspector General, North-West Frontier of ITBP, Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, said the objective of the competition is to attract international participants and also prepare athletes who could represent India at Winter Olympics. He said these events would boost winter tourism and enable Ladakh to become a hub for winter activities.

