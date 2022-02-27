Left Menu

EU says needs to prepare for millions of refugees from Ukraine

"I think we need to prepare for millions," she told reporters in Brussels, adding she was in favour of activating the EU's temporary protection directive to provide shelter for those people coming to the EU. In 2001, the directive was the EU's response to the mass influx of displaced people during the wars in Yugoslavia and Kosovo.

The European Union needs to prepare for millions of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the bloc, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Sunday. "I think we need to prepare for millions," she told reporters in Brussels, adding she was in favour of activating the EU's temporary protection directive to provide shelter for those people coming to the EU.

In 2001, the directive was the EU's response to the mass influx of displaced people during the wars in Yugoslavia and Kosovo. Under its rules, displaced people from non-EU countries are granted immediate and temporary protection.

