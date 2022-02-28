EU will back Ukraine despite Russian nuclear threat - Borrell

The European Union's foreign policy chief said on Sunday that Russia had clearly threatened a nuclear attack on countries supporting Ukraine after Russia's invasion, but this would not stop the bloc supporting the country.

"Just to mention the possibility of using nuclear weapons, it's such a gigantic irresponsibility that says a lot about the personality of who is doing that," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

"He told us whoever interferes with my attack on Ukraine, whoever would has the idea of supporting the Ukrainians, will suffer an attack as they had never suffered, something they could never have imagined. Certainly this is a reference to the use of nuclear weapons. Nevertheless we will continue to support Ukraine."

