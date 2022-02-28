Left Menu

Kremlin says EU weapons supplies to Ukraine are dangerous

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:44 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Monday accused the European Union of hostile behaviour towards Russia, saying weapons supplies to Ukraine were dangerous and destabilising and proved that Russia was right in its efforts to demilitarise its neighbour.

The West has stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine in order to help it defend against a Russian invasion that Moscow calls a "special military operation" aimed at protecting civilians.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the number of casualties Russian forces have suffered, or to elaborate on President Vladimir Putin's instructions at the weekend for Russia's nuclear deterrence forces to be placed on a "special regime".

