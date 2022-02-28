Gujarat: Amid corruption allegations, Rajkot police commissioner transferred

Rajkot police commissioner Manoj Agrawal, who is battling corruption allegations made by a BJP MLA, was on Monday transferred and appointed as the principal of the State Reserve Police Training Centre in Junagadh.

On February 2, Rajkot South MLA Govind Patel had written to Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi alleging that Agrawal was demanding a cut of 15 per cent from the money restored to victims of financial fraud.

In the letter, Patel cited the case of one Mahesh Sakhiya, who was defrauded of about Rs 15 crore some eight months ago. Instead of lodging an FIR, the victim was asked by the police for a share of 15 per cent of the money recovered, he said.

Patel's letter alleged that after Rs 7 crore was recovered, Agrawal demanded Rs 75 lakh through an inspector, and Sakhya was also pressured to pay Rs 30 lakh more as commission money.

