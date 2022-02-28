Left Menu

Gujarat: Amid corruption allegations, Rajkot police commissioner transferred

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:52 IST
Gujarat: Amid corruption allegations, Rajkot police commissioner transferred
  • Country:
  • India

Rajkot police commissioner Manoj Agrawal, who is battling corruption allegations made by a BJP MLA, was on Monday transferred and appointed as the principal of the State Reserve Police Training Centre in Junagadh.

On February 2, Rajkot South MLA Govind Patel had written to Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi alleging that Agrawal was demanding a cut of 15 per cent from the money restored to victims of financial fraud.

In the letter, Patel cited the case of one Mahesh Sakhiya, who was defrauded of about Rs 15 crore some eight months ago. Instead of lodging an FIR, the victim was asked by the police for a share of 15 per cent of the money recovered, he said.

Patel's letter alleged that after Rs 7 crore was recovered, Agrawal demanded Rs 75 lakh through an inspector, and Sakhya was also pressured to pay Rs 30 lakh more as commission money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan
4
Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022