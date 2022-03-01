Left Menu

Top Russian security official hits back at French threat of "economic war" against Russia

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:28 IST
Dmitry Medvedev Image Credit: kremlin.ru
  • France

Russia's top security official Dmitry Medvedev responded on Tuesday to comments by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire promising to wage an economic and financial war against Russia.

"Today, some French minister has said that they declared an economic war on Russia. Watch your tongue, gentlemen! And don't forget that in human history, economic wars quite often turned into real ones," Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on his Twitter account (@MedvedevRussiaE).

Earlier on Tuesday Le Maire told France Info radio that "we are going to deliver a total economic and financial war against Russia," over its invasion of Ukraine.

