Ukrainian official says Kherson not captured by Russia, fighting continues
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:12 IST
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday Russia had not captured Kherson and that there was street fighting going on in the southern port, which sits at the Dnepr river's exit into the Black Sea.
"The city has not fallen, our side continues to defend," said the adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych.
