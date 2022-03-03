Slovakia increases military aid for Ukraine
Slovakia's government approved a further aid package of military material worth 32.2 million euros for Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Thursday.
Slovakia's government approved a further aid package of military material worth 32.2 million euros for Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Thursday. The package is the third and biggest contribution so far from the central European country, which shares a border with Ukraine and has taken in tens of thousands of refugees fleeing fighting after Russia's invasion last week.
The government, according to its website, also approved allowing overflights of foreign forces of NATO, of which Slovakia is also a member. The allowance would be to provide operations support or allow for humanitarian missions, exercises, or transport of delegations, the ministry said.
