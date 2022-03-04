Left Menu

Fresh EU sanctions could hit Russia's economy, financial sector, Austria says

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:33 IST
Additional EU sanctions may target Russia's economy, the financial sector and more oligarchs, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in Brussels on Friday.

"We can tighten the sanctions screw if necessary," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts, adding that it was unclear when the bloc would decide on these measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

