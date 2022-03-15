Maha: RPF nabs two for illegal ticket bookings in Thane

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in neighbouring Thane has arrested two persons for allegedly booking tickets illegally and selling them to people at higher rates, police said on Tuesday.

Based on an input from IRCTC, Delhi, the RPF on Monday arrested Raees Shabbir Khan (49) and Aslam Javed Ansari (25) from Raboli in Thane, an official said.

A large number of tickets for long distance trains, a computer and mobile phones were seized from the duo, he said. The accused allegedly made bookings from their private IRCTC accounts and sold tickets to people, he said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Railway Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

