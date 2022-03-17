Govt employing multi-sectoral, holistic response towards TB elimination: Official

Left Menu

The government has been employing a multi-sectoral, holistic and intersectional response towards eliminating tuberculosis, a senior official said, noting that its work also ensures providing digital solutions that are cost-effective.

In a roundtable organised by the Karnataka Health Promotion Trust (KHPT) in the capital on Wednesday, three crucial health sectors — maternal health, adolescent health and TB — were brought into focus, and their problems and a way forward discussed.

H L Mohan, CEO, KHPT elaborated on how their experience has shown that involvement of members from the TB patients' community results in a greater and more relevant understanding of the problems. With World TB Day approaching on March 24, the address by Dr. Rajendra Joshi, Deputy Director-General, National, Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, was of particular importance. “The government has been employing a multi-sectoral, holistic and intersectional response towards TB elimination. Our work also ensures the utilisation digital solutions are provided for a cost-effective approach,” he said.

Dr. Dalbir Singh, president, Global Coalition Against TB, spoke about the government’s leadership in reaching the goal of a ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ (India free of tuberculosis) through a groundswell across the country. “The elected representatives must be included in the response for TB. This should not be limited to the top officials, but also involve working with Panchayati Raj Institutions. Their sensitization and participation in the process is crucial for building awareness and expanding access to the services at the grassroots level,” Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

