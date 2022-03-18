Ukraine defence ministry says Russian forces have not made any fresh advances
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:39 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said Ukrainian troops had prevented Russian troops from making any fresh advances on Friday.
Speaking on national television, Malyar said Russian forces had food and fuel supply issues and communications problems.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
