Drones Target Energy Infrastructure Amid Rising Tensions
Ukrainian drones targeted Russian-held Crimea and central Russia, focusing on energy facilities, affecting power supply and prompting fuel shortages. In response, Russia's parliament sought to stabilize the domestic fuel market. Both nations have experienced civilian casualties amid ongoing drone attacks against key infrastructure.
Ukrainian drones have successfully disrupted power supplies in Sevastopol, the largest city in Russian-held Crimea, and targeted facilities in central and southern Russia, local officials reported on Wednesday. These attacks underscore Kyiv's intensified focus on undermining Russian energy infrastructure.
Fuel issues have compounded in Crimea since the annexation by Russia in 2014. Recent measures by Sevastopol's governor include early closures for public transportation and dimming street lights to safeguard the city during drone attacks.
As drone attacks mount, lawmakers in Russia are working to stabilize the domestic fuel market by amending the Tax Code. The ongoing conflict has led to significant civilian casualties in both nations.