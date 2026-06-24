Ukrainian Drones Knocked Out Power In The Biggest City In Russianheld Crimea On Wednesday And Targeted Facilities In Central And Southern Russia

Ukrainian drones have successfully disrupted power supplies in Sevastopol, the largest city in Russian-held Crimea, and targeted facilities in central and southern Russia, local officials reported on Wednesday. These attacks underscore Kyiv's intensified focus on undermining Russian energy infrastructure.

Fuel issues have compounded in Crimea since the annexation by Russia in 2014. Recent measures by Sevastopol's governor include early closures for public transportation and dimming street lights to safeguard the city during drone attacks.

As drone attacks mount, lawmakers in Russia are working to stabilize the domestic fuel market by amending the Tax Code. The ongoing conflict has led to significant civilian casualties in both nations.