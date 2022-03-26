Maha: Asst BDO held by ACB for bribery in Raigad

The assistant block development officer of Roha panchayat in Maharashtra's Raigad district was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday.

Assistant BDO Pandit K Rathod was held on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe for favouring a man in an official report that had to be sent to higher authorities on a pending inquiry, he said.

He was held in a trap led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sushama Sonavane of ACB's Raigad unit, he added.

