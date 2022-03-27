Cop featuring in objectionable video suspended: Police
PTI | Budaun | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
An Uttar Pradesh police inspector posted here in the district was suspended a day after an objectionable video featuring him surfaced on social media, an official said.
Station House Officer Virender Singh Rana of the Ughati police station here has been suspended and the city superintendent of police has been asked to investigate the matter involving the "obscene" video of the inspector, Budaun's Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh said.
The video had gone viral on late Saturday night.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: BJP govt likely to take oath after Holi
BJP top brass to deliberate on next Uttarakhand CM next week
Craze for 'bulldozer' tatoos in Uttar Pradesh as people celebrate BJP's poll victory
Uttarakhand: After Dhami loses, speculations over CM post
4 more MLAs willing to give their seats to Dhami in Uttarakhand