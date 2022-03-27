Left Menu

Cop featuring in objectionable video suspended: Police

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:27 IST
An Uttar Pradesh police inspector posted here in the district was suspended a day after an objectionable video featuring him surfaced on social media, an official said.

Station House Officer Virender Singh Rana of the Ughati police station here has been suspended and the city superintendent of police has been asked to investigate the matter involving the "obscene" video of the inspector, Budaun's Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh said.

The video had gone viral on late Saturday night.

