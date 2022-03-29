Left Menu

Sri Lankan Navy apprehends four Indian fishermen

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 29-03-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 10:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday for alleged maritime boundary violation, a fisheries official here said.

They were picked up near Katchatheevu in the early hours. One boat was also seized by the Lankan navy, the official added.

The latest arrests come after several fishermen from the state were arrested by Sri Lanka on multiple occasions since February this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

