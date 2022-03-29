Russia says it will drastically cut military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv
Russia has decided to drastically cut military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, its deputy defence minister said on Tuesday, after talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams in Istanbul.
The official, Alexander Fomin, said the decision was taken in the interest of creating mutual trust and the necessary conditions for further talks to take place. The General Staff would reveal in more detail the decisions that had been taken after the Russian delegation returned to Moscow, Fomin said.
