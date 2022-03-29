Left Menu

Ugandan military kills 14 of Congo M23 rebels, one soldier dead in border fighting

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:51 IST
Uganda's military killed 14 of the Democratic Republic of Congo M23 rebel fighters on Tuesday and one of its soldiers also died in fighting at its border with Congo, a military spokesperson said.

"This evening they (M23) attacked us, they shelled the Ugandan side and some civilian houses were destroyed, Our forces responded and 14 rebels were killed, seven were taken prisoners of war," military spokesperson Brigadier Felix Kulayigye said, adding one of its soldiers also died in the fighting.

