UK judges quit Hong Kong court over new security law
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:53 IST
Two senior British judges, including the president of the UK Supreme Court, have submitted their resignation from Hong Kong's highest court as Britain said their presence was no longer tenable.
"I have concluded, in agreement with the government, that the judges of the Supreme Court cannot continue to sit in Hong Kong without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from values of political freedom, and freedom of expression," Robert Reed, the Supreme Court president said.
