Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:25 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark would fully support Finnish NATO membership if the country were to apply, its prime minister said on Wednesday.
"If or when Finland would choose to seek membership of NATO, Denmark would of course support it very strongly," Mette Frederiksen told reporters during a visit to Estonia.
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said earlier this month that the country would review its security policy to decide whether to join NATO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Estonia
- Mette Frederiksen
- Finland
- Denmark
- Sauli Niinisto
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels on Russia-Ukraine - sources
Ukraine capital under fire as NATO leaders visit Kyiv
Ukrainian president questions NATO's commitment to mutual defence article
Time to admit Ukraine cannot become NATO member, says Zelenskyy
TOP WRAP 2-Peace talks more 'realistic', says Ukraine president; Biden to visit NATO