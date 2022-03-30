Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would fully support Finnish NATO membership if the country were to apply, its prime minister said on Wednesday.

"If or when Finland would choose to seek membership of NATO, Denmark would of course support it very strongly," Mette Frederiksen told reporters during a visit to Estonia.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said earlier this month that the country would review its security policy to decide whether to join NATO.

