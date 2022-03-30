Ukraine foreign minister: sanctions on Russia must increase while peace talks ongoing
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:16 IST
International sanctions on Russia must be ratcheted up and Ukraine must be further armed while peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.
"The logic is extremely simple - the stronger Ukraine is, the better any future deal will be," he said.
