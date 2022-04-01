Helmet made mandatory for staffers of govt, semi-govt offices in Pune using two-wheeler for commute

The district administration of Pune in Maharashtra has made wearing of helmet mandatory for the staffers of government and semi-government offices while commuting to work on two-wheelers. The district authorities and police officials, however, made it clear that the order is not meant for the common citizens.

The order will be implemented from Monday, with sensitisation and awareness programmes at various government offices, they said. The order issued by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday said the use of helmet is mandatory for the staffers using two-wheelers to go to government and semi-government offices, the offices of various local bodies, municipal corporations, municipal councils, colleges, schools and all government establishments in the district.

The use of helmets is mandatory for two-wheeler riders as well as pillion riders under the Motor Vehicles Act, it said.

This order about the helmet rule is based on the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra transport commissioner, it added. Those failing to comply with the order will be penalised as per the provisions of the Act, it said.

Talking to PTI, collector Deshmukh made it clear that the helmet order is meant only for the government and semi-government employees. ''The Maharashtra transport department commissioner has issued a circular (about the helmet rule) and addressed it to the regional transport officer (RTO). It is being implemented with the help of district collectorates,'' he said. The objective of this initiative is to spread awareness and inculcate the habit of wearing helmets among the staff at government and semi-government offices and establishments, he said.

''This is the first-of-its-kind order issued for all the state government and semi-government employees. We will now start an awareness initiative from these offices. We will insist that the staff should use helmet as a habit,'' he said.

At some establishments, like the police commissioner's office and defence establishments, using helmet is already mandatory, Deshmukh added.

''As per the Motor Vehicles Act, using helmet is mandatory for everyone and we will work together to implement this in every government and semi-government offices by sensitizing and creating awareness,'' he added.

Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde said that initially, the focus is on government and semi-government offices and establishment, where staff will be sensitised about the use of helmets. Rahul Shrirame, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said the district collectorate's order is only pertaining to the government offices and not for common public. As per the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act, wearing a helmet by a person above four years of age is mandatory.

