Kremlin says no conscripts being sent to Ukraine
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow was not sending conscripts to Ukraine, a day after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ordering 134,500 new conscripts into the army as part of Russia's annual spring draft.
The issue of conscripts' involvement in Russia's military campaign with Ukraine is highly sensitive. On March 9, the Russian defence ministry acknowledged that some had been sent to Ukraine after Putin had denied this on various occasions, saying only professional soldiers and officers had been sent in.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London
Japan spots four Russian amphibious transports sailing from Far East
Entertainment News Roundup: Top auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London; Jussie Smollett to be released from jail while appealing conviction and more
Russian troops destroy theater in Mariupol
Cathay Pacific says not routing flights through Russian airspace