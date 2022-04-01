Left Menu

Russia to increase use of alternative trade currencies, says Lavrov

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:29 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Russia will increase the use of currencies such as the Indian rupee for international trade, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov, on a two-day visit to New Delhi, said that Moscow is open to discussions with India about purchasing any Russian products. "We are friends," he told reporters.

