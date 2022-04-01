Russia to increase use of alternative trade currencies, says Lavrov
Russia will increase the use of currencies such as the Indian rupee for international trade, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
Lavrov, on a two-day visit to New Delhi, said that Moscow is open to discussions with India about purchasing any Russian products. "We are friends," he told reporters.
