Left Menu

Former ambassador pleads guilty to defrauding Sri Lankan government

The charge carries a statutory maximum of five years in prison and potential financial penalties, a media release said.According to court documents, from in or around late 2012 through November 2013, Wickramasuriya devised a scheme to defraud the government of Sri Lanka during its 2013 purchase of a new embassy building in Washington D.C. by inflating the price of the real estate transaction by USD 332,027 and, at closing, diverting those funds from the government to two companies which had no role in the real estate transaction.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 07:22 IST
Former ambassador pleads guilty to defrauding Sri Lankan government
  • Country:
  • United States

A former Sri Lankan ambassador has pleaded guilty to diverting and attempting to embezzle USD 332,027 from the Sri Lankan government during its 2013 purchase of a new embassy building in Washington D.C., the Department of Justice said.

Jaliya Chitran Wickramasuriya, 61, who now lives in Arlington, Virginia, served as Sri Lankan ambassador to the US from 2008 to 2014.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The charge carries a statutory maximum of five years in prison and potential financial penalties, a media release said.

According to court documents, from in or around late 2012 through November 2013, Wickramasuriya devised a scheme to defraud the government of Sri Lanka during its 2013 purchase of a new embassy building in Washington D.C. by inflating the price of the real estate transaction by USD 332,027 and, at closing, diverting those funds from the government to two companies which had no role in the real estate transaction. At and after the January 2013 closing, Wickramasuriya directed these payments. Later in 2013, he ultimately had an equal amount of funds redirected back to government accounts, leaving the Sri Lankan government with no loss, the Department of Justice said. PTI LKJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022