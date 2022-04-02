Left Menu

Russian-origin couple held in UP for overstaying, attacking police

They beat up a policeman, tore his uniform and bit a woman constables hand after refusing to furnish valid documents, the officials said.

02-04-2022
A Russian-origin couple was arrested from a hotel here for overstaying in India and attacking police, an official said on Saturday. Their visa had expired two years ago. They beat up a policeman, tore his uniform and bit a woman constable's hand after refusing to furnish valid documents, the officials said. ''On Friday, we were informed that a Russian couple had reached Hotel Krishna Valley Hotel in Vrindavan from Delhi and were not showing their valid documents. The police and local intelligence unit (LIU) personnel reached there to look into the matter but the couple refused to cooperate or show relevant papers,'' LIU inspector Pradeep Sharma said.

''When an attempt was made to arrest them and take them to the police station, they misbehaved and got into a scuffle,'' the inspector said.

Taking a strong view of of their act, four cases were lodged against the couple. They were produced in the court and sent to jail, he said.

The inspector said the couple's information is being sought from the Russian Embassy and it has been informed about the action taken.

