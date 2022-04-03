Left Menu

Building of Gorakhpur murder accused razed in Lucknow

An allegedly illegal building of an Inspector accused in the murder of a businessman in Gorakhpur was bulldozed by Lucknow Development Authority LDA here on Sunday. Jagat Narayan Singh is an accused in the murder of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta in a Gorakhpur hotel in September, 2021.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-04-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 20:28 IST
An allegedly illegal building of an Inspector accused in the murder of a businessman in Gorakhpur was bulldozed by Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) here on Sunday. Jagat Narayan Singh is an accused in the murder of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta in a Gorakhpur hotel in September, 2021. CBI has filed a chargesheet in the case. According to LDA officials, the building located in Chinhat area of Lucknow was razed following a court order. “A three-storey illegal building in the name of Jagat Narayan Singh which was constructed without proper clearance was bulldozed today,” said LDA Zonal Officer (Zone 1) Amit Rathore. LDA razed at least two other such illegal structures earlier this week.

