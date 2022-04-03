Building of Gorakhpur murder accused razed in Lucknow
An allegedly illegal building of an Inspector accused in the murder of a businessman in Gorakhpur was bulldozed by Lucknow Development Authority LDA here on Sunday. Jagat Narayan Singh is an accused in the murder of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta in a Gorakhpur hotel in September, 2021.
- Country:
- India
An allegedly illegal building of an Inspector accused in the murder of a businessman in Gorakhpur was bulldozed by Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) here on Sunday. Jagat Narayan Singh is an accused in the murder of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta in a Gorakhpur hotel in September, 2021. CBI has filed a chargesheet in the case. According to LDA officials, the building located in Chinhat area of Lucknow was razed following a court order. “A three-storey illegal building in the name of Jagat Narayan Singh which was constructed without proper clearance was bulldozed today,” said LDA Zonal Officer (Zone 1) Amit Rathore. LDA razed at least two other such illegal structures earlier this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UP govt swearing-in: Seating arrangements for 75k people being made at Lucknow stadium
Angadia extortion case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests man involved in DCP Saurabh Tripathi's racket from Lucknow
How 'Tiger Zinda Hai' set in Abu Dhabi was transformed into Lucknow for 'Vikram Vedha' remake
Scooters India plant in Lucknow should be utilised for manufacturing electric vehicles: BJP MP
If you hire right people for right job, 80 per cent work is done: Lucknow Supergiants owner Sanjiv Goenka