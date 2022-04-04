Left Menu

Russia asks U.N. Security Council to discuss Bucha 'provocation'

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 00:55 IST
Russia has requested that the United Nations Security Council convene on Monday to discuss what it called a "provocation by Ukrainian radicals" in the town of Bucha after Kyiv accused Russian troops of killing civilians there.

"In light of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has demanded that a meeting of the U.N. security council be convened," Dmitry Polansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, wrote on the Telegram messenger app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

