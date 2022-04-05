Haryana CM moves resolution in state assembly on Chandigarh issue
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday moved a resolution in state assembly noting with concern Punjab assembly's move on Chandigarh.
The resolution also urged the central government to take measures for construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal.
