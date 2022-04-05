Left Menu

Haryana CM moves resolution in state assembly on Chandigarh issue

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 11:56 IST
Haryana CM moves resolution in state assembly on Chandigarh issue
Manohar Lal Khattar Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday moved a resolution in state assembly noting with concern Punjab assembly's move on Chandigarh.

The resolution also urged the central government to take measures for construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022