Tauranga by-election to be held on 18 June

The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges.

"Mr Bridges has indicated that his resignation will take effect at 5pm on 6 May," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, with Writ Day Wednesday 11 May.

"The deadline for candidate nominations to be received will be midday Tuesday 17 May, and the last day for the return of the Writ will be Sunday 10 July."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)