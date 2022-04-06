Left Menu

UK launches review of steel tariff quotas for imports from Russia, Belarus

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:22 IST
UK launches review of steel tariff quotas for imports from Russia, Belarus
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain launched a review of steel tariff quotas for imports from Russia and Belarus on Wednesday to address the risk of a shortage of steel into the UK as a result of sanctions against the two countries over the invasion of Ukraine.

"Reallocating quotas should help keep steel prices down for construction and other domestic industries," Trade Remedies Authority head Oliver Griffiths said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022