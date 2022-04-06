UK launches review of steel tariff quotas for imports from Russia, Belarus

Britain launched a review of steel tariff quotas for imports from Russia and Belarus on Wednesday to address the risk of a shortage of steel into the UK as a result of sanctions against the two countries over the invasion of Ukraine.

"Reallocating quotas should help keep steel prices down for construction and other domestic industries," Trade Remedies Authority head Oliver Griffiths said in a statement.

