Rajasthan resident arrested in Goa with drugs, pistols

Officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested a man from Rajasthan and allegedly seized a huge quantity of ganja and two pistols from his possession at the Margao Railway Station in Goa.

Thaneram Barmer, the accused, was in possession of 4.3 kg of ganja, two pistols and 18 live rounds, said a senior RPF official.

The arrest was made on a tip-off from the Goa unit of the NCB, he said.

Barmer was travelling by the Delhi-Vasco Goa Express.

Further probe is on, the official said.

