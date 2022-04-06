Left Menu

Rajasthan resident arrested in Goa with drugs, pistols

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:02 IST
Rajasthan resident arrested in Goa with drugs, pistols
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested a man from Rajasthan and allegedly seized a huge quantity of ganja and two pistols from his possession at the Margao Railway Station in Goa.

Thaneram Barmer, the accused, was in possession of 4.3 kg of ganja, two pistols and 18 live rounds, said a senior RPF official.

The arrest was made on a tip-off from the Goa unit of the NCB, he said.

Barmer was travelling by the Delhi-Vasco Goa Express.

Further probe is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022