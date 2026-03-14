EU Sanctions Extended Despite Veto Deadlock
The European Union has extended sanctions related to Russia's war on Ukraine for six months. Despite a deadlock caused by Hungary and Slovakia vetoing the decision, the restrictions remain, with some individuals removed from the list. The sanctions target those threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity.
The European Union has announced a six-month extension of sanctions against individuals and entities supporting Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Despite vetoes from Hungary and Slovakia, the EU moved forward with measures aimed at shielding Ukraine's sovereignty.
The 27-member bloc confirmed that these sanctions would stay in place until September 15, noting the removal of two individuals—one being Dutch national Niels Troost—from the list, and the deletion of five deceased individuals. Some 2,600 people and entities remain subjected to travel restrictions and assets freezing.
Amid the ongoing crisis, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for a suspension of sanctions on Russian energy, pointing to escalating energy prices exacerbated by the situation in Iran. Tensions also arose regarding Russian oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline affecting Hungary and Slovakia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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