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India Facilitates Repatriation Amidst Iran-US Tensions

India has repatriated non-essential crew members of the Iranian warship IRIS Lavan, docked in Kochi due to technical issues amidst escalating Iran-US tensions. A chartered flight arranged by Iranian authorities took the crew and stranded nationals back to Iran, highlighting diplomatic efforts amidst regional travel disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:48 IST
India Facilitates Repatriation Amidst Iran-US Tensions
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India has repatriated the non-essential crew members from the Iranian warship IRIS Lavan, which docked in Kochi due to urgent technical issues amidst heightened tensions between Iran and the US. Over 50 crew members stayed in India, while the majority flew back to Iran on a chartered flight arranged by Tehran.

The Iranian ship has been in Kochi since March 4 when it was granted emergency docking approval. The repatriation efforts also involved coordinating the return of stranded Iranian nationals amidst widespread flight disruptions. This operation highlights diplomatic coordination between India and Iran during the military conflict.

Additional challenges arose after the IRIS Lavan arrived in Kochi, including retrieving the bodies of 80 Iranian sailors from another warship sunk by a US submarine off Sri Lanka's coast. Despite complications, India is working to ensure safe passage for numerous Indian-flagged merchant vessels stationed near the Strait of Hormuz, further emphasizing the scope of the diplomatic efforts underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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