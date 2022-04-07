G7 says it condemns Russian atrocities in Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:02 IST
G7 foreign ministers condemned what they said were atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Ukraine, adding that those responsible would be held to account.
"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers ... and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in Bucha and a number of other Ukrainian towns," they said a joint statement published by Britain.
