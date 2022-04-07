NATO members agree to strengthen support to Ukraine -Stoltenberg

NATO members have agreed to strengthen support to Ukraine and are providing a wide range of weapon systems to the country, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday following a meeting of foreign ministers.

Stoltenberg told reporters that NATO members also agreed to do more to help other partners and shore up their ability to defend themselves, including Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)