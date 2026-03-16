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Germany Denies NATO's Role in Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed that NATO does not have a role in the Strait of Hormuz blockade. The statement came amid U.S. President Trump's call for European allies to help protect the strait, emphasizing NATO's uncertain future without European intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:07 IST
Germany Denies NATO's Role in Strait of Hormuz Blockade
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Germany's Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, declared in Brussels that NATO should not intervene in the Strait of Hormuz blockade situation. He emphasized that NATO had not made any decisions nor was it responsible for this issue.

This statement precedes a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and follows pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has urged European allies to step up efforts to safeguard the strategic strait.

Trump warned that failure to aid could jeopardize NATO's future, hinting at a bleak outcome if European allies don't bolster support for Washington's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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