After Kyiv win, Ukraine still faces significant battle in southeast - U.S. general

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:10 IST
Ukrainian forces have successfully managed to counter Russia's attempt to take Kyiv but a significant battle is still ahead in the southeast of the country, the top U.S. general said on Thursday.

"There is a significant battle yet ahead down in the southeast, down around the Donbas, Donetsk region where the Russians intend to mass forces and continue their assault," General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told lawmakers during a hearing.

"I think it is an open question right now, how this ends," Milley said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

